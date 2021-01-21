Housing Starts Up 5.8% in December

Housing starts increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.669 million in December, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase was 5.8% above the revised November estimate of 1.635 million and is 5.2% above the December 2019 rate of 1.475 million. Single-family home starts increased 12.0% from last month.

Housing starts were mixed across the country, falling in the Northeast (7.2%) but rising in the West (11.2%), South (1.3%) and Midwest (13.6%).

New building permits were 1.709 million in December, 4.5% higher from the previous month and 17.3% higher year-over-year. Single-family building permits increased 7.8% from the revised November figure.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.417 million, up 15.9% from the revised November estimate and 8.0% above the December 2019 rate.

Read the Census release.