FHLB Advances Fall, Collateral Rises in 2019

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Banks during 2019 fell about 12% to $641.5 billion, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said today. The total book value of the FHLBs’ eligible collateral declined to $3.16 trillion, about a 1% decline from a year prior.

Single-family loans accounted for 49% of the eligible collateral pledged to the FHLBs, while multifamily loans accounted for 9%, other real estate-related collateral accounted for 33%, securities accounted for 8% and other community financial institution collateral accounted for less than 2%.