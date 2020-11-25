Durable Goods Orders Increased 1.3% in October

New orders for manufactured durable goods in October increased 3.0 billion or 1.3% to $240.8 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This increase, up six consecutive months, followed a 2.1% September increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.3%. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.2%.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in October increased 1.3% or 3.1 billion to $248.7 billion. Fabricated metal products, also up five of the last six months, led the increase, $0.7 billion or 2.4% to $30.9 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in October increased 0.3% to $422.8 billion. This followed an 0.3 increase in September.

Read the Census release.