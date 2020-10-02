Factory Orders Up Slightly in August

New orders for manufactured goods in August, up four consecutive months, increased 0.7% to $470.1 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

New orders for manufactured durable goods increased $1.3 billion, or 0.5%, to $233.2 billion. Machinery led the increase, rising 1.5% to $31.2 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $1.9 billion or 0.8% to $236.9 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods decreased 0.2% to $244.3 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods, down three consecutive months, decreased 0.6 billion to $420.4 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease.

Read the Census release.