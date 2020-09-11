Consumer Prices Rise Slightly in August

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 1.3%.

Prices for all items less food and energy, the “core CPI,” rose 0.4% in August after increasing 0.6% in July.

The food index increased 0.1% in August, after falling July. Prices for food at home decreased in August, falling 0.1%, while food away from home increased modestly, rising 0.3%, the smallest monthly increase since April.

The energy index increased 0.9% in August, its third consecutive increase.

Read the BLS release.