Construction Spending Rises Slightly in July

Construction spending rose 0.1% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of $1,364.6 billion in July, according to the Census Bureau. July’s figure is 0.1% below the July 2019 estimate of $1,366.0 billion.

Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,013.5 billion, 0.6% above the revised June estimate of $1,007.2 billion.

Private residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $546.6 billion, 2.1% above the revised June estimate of $535.6 billion. Private nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $ 466.9 billion, 1.0% above the revised June estimate of $471.6 billion.

In July, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $351.1 billion, 1.3% below the revised June estimate of $355.6 billion.

Read the Census release.