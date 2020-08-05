ADP: 167,000 Jobs Gained in July

The non-farm private sector added 167,000 jobs in July, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised June increase of 4,314,000 jobs.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees added 63,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees lost 25,000, while large businesses added 129,000 jobs.

“The labor market recovery slowed in the month of July,” said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. “We have seen the slowdown impact businesses across all sizes and sectors.”

Service-providing employment led the increase with 166,000 jobs added, driven by the professional & business and education & health industries, which gained 58,000 and 46,000 jobs respectively.

Goods-producing employment increased by 1,000 jobs. The manufacturing added 10,000 jobs. Natural Resources/mining and construction lost 1,000 and 8,000 jobs respectfully.

