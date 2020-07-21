ABA Publishes Guide to Help Banks Implement, Enforce Mask Policies

With the American Bankers Association earlier this week encouraging banks to adopt and publicly announce a policy requiring anyone entering a bank branch to wear a mask or face covering, the association has published a list of suggestions for putting such policies successfully in place.

The resource–available to ABA members and non-member banks–addresses security challenges of masks or face coverings and provides tips for reminding bank customers about social distancing, talking points for managers to help address social distancing non-compliance by customers and talking points to use with branch staff when addressing customers wearing masks.

“A bank’s policy on mask requirements and how customer compliance or non-compliance is addressed should be codified and reviewed by counsel,” the resource notes. “It is also important that all employees be trained on the policy to ensure it is applied consistently and without bias.”