OCC’s Brooks to Keynote ABA Risk and Compliance Virtual Conference

Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks will deliver a live keynote address during ABA’s Risk and Compliance Virtual Conference, to be held July 28-30. A banking attorney who was previously an executive at Coinbase, Fannie Mae and OneWest Bank, Brooks joined the agency earlier this year and became acting comptroller last week after Joseph Otting’s departure.

The virtual conference will feature both live-streamed and on-demand speaker panels, focused breakout discussions, a virtual marketplace to meet with industry providers and other opportunities to discuss critical topics with experts and peers. Sessions will range between 30 and 45 minutes. Attendees can customize their agendas to meet their objectives and schedules, and content will be available in recorded form for six months following the end of the conference.

Attendees can select from three registration options: an all-access pass featuring all sessions and marketplace events, which includes a waived exam fee for either the Certified Enterprise Risk Professional or Certified AML and Fraud Professional designations; a risk management track; or a compliance track. CRCM, CERP and CAFP certification holders can earn continuing education credits for attending.