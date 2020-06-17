Housing Starts Up 4.3% in May

Housing starts increased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 in May, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase was 4.3% above the revised April estimate of 934,000, but is 23.2% lower than the May 2019 rate of 1.268 million. Single-family home starts increased 0.1% from last month.

Housing starts climbed across the country in the Northeast (50.0%), West (21.3%), Midwest (12.2%) and South (5.6%).

New building permits rose to 1.220 million in April, raising 14.4% over the month but dropping 8.8% year-over-year. Single-family building permits increased 11.9% from the revised April figure.

Housing completions were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.115 million, down 7.3% from the revised April estimate and 9.3% below the May 2019 rate.

Read the Census release.