Miami Savings Bank in Miamitown, Ohio, has agreed to buy New Foundation Savings Bank in Cincinnati. The $132 million-asset Miami Savings expects to buy the $18 million New Foundation in the second quarter. Financial details were not disclosed.

West Iowa Bank in West Bend has agreed to buy Home State Bank in Royal, Iowa. The $162.4 million-asset West Iowa Bank said in a press release that the $56.6 million-asset Home State will operate independently after the deal closes. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.