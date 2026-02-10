Business inventories in November 2025 came in at nearly $2.68 trillion, up 0.1% from the month prior and up 1.2% from a year ago, the Commerce Department said. Trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments were $1.95 trillion, up 0.6% from the month prior but up 3.5% from a year ago.
Federal court partially upholds Illinois interchange fee law
A federal court in Illinois partially upheld a first-of-its-kind state law restricting interchange fees for debit and credit card payments, striking down only the portion of the law that restricts the sharing of certain data obtained in transactions....