The Senate today voted 71-29 in favor of a deal on government funding for several federal agencies that is set to expire at the end of the day. However, the bill must return to the House for final passage. With the House in recess until Monday, a short partial government shutdown is expected to start on Saturday.

Under the agreement, the Department of Homeland Security would receive two weeks of stopgap funding while lawmakers and the White House continue to negotiate policy changes involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement. DHS also includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which administers the National Flood Insurance Program.

Because the prudential bank regulators are not funded through appropriations, they will continue to operate during any partial shutdown.