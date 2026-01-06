Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) has died at age 65, the Associated Press reported. The congressman was hospitalized for a medical emergency on Monday and died during a surgical procedure, according to the news agency.

LaMalfa has served in the House since 2013. He most recently was a member of the House Agriculture, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Natural Resources committees. His death lowers the Republicans’ margin of control of the House to 218 seats to Democrats’ 213 seats.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom must call a special election to replace LaMalfa, the news agency reported.

In related news, Rep. Jim Baird (R-Ind.) was injured in a car accident, according to Fox News. Baird is reportedly in stable condition. He is a member of the House Agriculture, Science and Foreign Affairs committees.