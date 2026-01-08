The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.16% this week, up slightly from 6.15% last week, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.93%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.46%, up from 5.44% last week. A year ago, the rate was 6.14%.
OCC proposes revising chartering rules for national trust institutions
The OCC is proposing to amend its chartering regulations to clarify that national banks limited to the operations of trust companies may engage in nonfiduciary activities.