Berco in Salina, Kansas, has agreed to buy Flint Hills Bank in Eskridge, Kansas. The parent of the $1.3 billion-asset Bennington State Bank said in a press release that it plans to buy the $154 million-asset Flint Hills in the second quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

Bank CMG in Madison, Wisconsin, has agreed to buy Farmers State Bank in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The $900 million-asset Bank CMG said in a press release that it expects to buy the $450 million-asset Farmers State by mid-2026. The price wasn’t disclosed.

First Resource Bank in Lino Lakes, Minnesota, has agreed to buy First State Bank of Wyoming in Wyoming, Minnesota. The $750 million-asset First Resource expects to buy the $240 million-asset First State in the second quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

First Holding Company of Park River in North Dakota has agreed to buy First State Bank of Cando in North Dakota. First Holding, the parent of First United Bank, said in a press release that it expects to buy First State in the first quarter. The price wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.