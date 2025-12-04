New orders for manufactured goods in September, up two consecutive months, increased $1.2 billion or 0.2% to $612.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 1.3% August increase.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in September, up two consecutive months, increased $1.6 billion or 0.5% to $313.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 3.0% August increase. Transportation equipment, also up two consecutive months, led the increase, $0.4 billion or 0.4% to $110.7 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods decreased $0.4 billion or 0.1% to $298.9 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in September, up nine of the last ten months, increased $0.2 billion or 0.1% to $307.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.1% August decrease. Machinery, up three of the last four months, drove the increase, $0.5 billion or 1.3% to $39.4 billion. Shipments of manufactured nondurable goods, down two consecutive months, decreased $0.4 billion or 0.1% to $298.9 billion. This followed a 0.4% August decrease.

Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods in September, up fourteen of the last fifteen months, increased $10.9 billion or 0.7% to $1,489.8 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.7% August increase. Transportation equipment, up six of the last seven months, led the increase, $9.6 billion or 1.0% to $928.8 billion.

nventories of manufactured durable goods in September, down two consecutive months, decreased $0.6 billion or 0.1% to $589.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 0.1% August decrease. Transportation equipment, down three of the last four months, drove the decrease, $1.5 billion or 0.8% to $186.4 billion. Inventories of manufactured nondurable goods, down two consecutive months, decreased $0.2 billion or 0.1% to $357.1 billion. This followed a virtually unchanged August decrease.

