House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) announced today that he will not seek re-election to office next year.

Arrington has been a member of the House since 2017. He previously served under President George W. Bush as a senior advisor before being appointed chief of staff of the FDIC in 2001.

In a video announcement, Arrington said he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

“I will be passing the torch to the next West Texan because I believe, as our founding fathers did, in citizen leadership, temporary service, not a career,” he said.