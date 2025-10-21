Members attending the American Bankers Association Annual Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, today elected new officers and directors to serve on ABA’s board for the 2025-2026 association year. The new officers are:

Chair: Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit

Chair-elect: Catherine Owen, executive chair, Eagle Bank & Trust Company, and chair and CEO, State Holding Company, Little Rock, Arkansas

Vice Chair: James C. Ryan III, chairman and CEO, Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Indiana

Treasurer: K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO, South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Beginning new terms on the ABA board are:

Cynthia N. Day, president and CEO, Citizens Trust Bank, Atlanta

Kyle G. Hranicky, CEO, Commercial Banking, Wells Fargo & Company, San Francisco

Jeffrey T. Kanger, president, First State Bank Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska

Holly O’Neill, president, Consumer, Retail and Preferred, Bank of America, Boston

Mark W. Schifferdecker, chairman, president and CEO, GNBank N.A. , Girard, Kansas

Anne P. Tangen, president and CEO, BankFive, MHC, Fall River, Massachusetts

Gregg R. Tewksbury, president and CEO, New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, Concord, New Hampshire

The board members will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, who also serves as an officer, and the following current or appointed directors continuing their terms on ABA’s board:

Mary Kay Bates, president and CEO, Bank Midwest, Spirit Lake, Iowa

Thomas J. Fraser, president and CEO, First Mutual Holding Co., Lakewood, Ohio

Saleem Iqbal, president and CEO, HAB Bank, New York

Jennifer T. Jones, president and CEO, CBL State Savings Bank, Greer, South Carolina

Marianne Lake, CEO, Consumer and Community Banking, JPMorganChase, New York

Timothy Marshall, executive chairman and CEO, Bank of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Curtis J. Myers, chairman and CEO, Fulton Financial Corporation, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

David Osborn, president and CEO, WestStar Bank, El Paso, Texas

Christie Huber Obenauer, president and CEO, Union State Bank of Hazen, Hazen, North Dakota

John C. Asbury, chief executive officer, Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp., Richmond, Virginia, and chair of the ABA Nominating Committee

Thomas Ogaard, chairman, president and CEO, Native American Bancorporation Co., Denver, and chair of the ABA Government Relations Council

Michael Adelman; president and CEO, Ohio Bankers League, Columbus, Ohio, and chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance

Paul T. Hickman; president and CEO, Arizona Bankers Association, Phoenix, and vice chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance

“We congratulate these volunteer banker leaders on their election to the ABA Board,” Nichols said. “Their voices will be central to shaping the advocacy priorities for America’s banks and helping to advance a policy environment that empowers financial institutions to innovate, compete and serve their customers. Together, we’ll work to strengthen our financial system and drive economic growth.”