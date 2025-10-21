Members attending the American Bankers Association Annual Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, today elected new officers and directors to serve on ABA’s board for the 2025-2026 association year. The new officers are:
- Chair: Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit
- Chair-elect: Catherine Owen, executive chair, Eagle Bank & Trust Company, and chair and CEO, State Holding Company, Little Rock, Arkansas
- Vice Chair: James C. Ryan III, chairman and CEO, Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Indiana
- Treasurer: K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO, South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Beginning new terms on the ABA board are:
- Cynthia N. Day, president and CEO, Citizens Trust Bank, Atlanta
- Kyle G. Hranicky, CEO, Commercial Banking, Wells Fargo & Company, San Francisco
- Jeffrey T. Kanger, president, First State Bank Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Holly O’Neill, president, Consumer, Retail and Preferred, Bank of America, Boston
- Mark W. Schifferdecker, chairman, president and CEO, GNBank N.A. , Girard, Kansas
- Anne P. Tangen, president and CEO, BankFive, MHC, Fall River, Massachusetts
- Gregg R. Tewksbury, president and CEO, New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, Concord, New Hampshire
The board members will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, who also serves as an officer, and the following current or appointed directors continuing their terms on ABA’s board:
- Mary Kay Bates, president and CEO, Bank Midwest, Spirit Lake, Iowa
- Thomas J. Fraser, president and CEO, First Mutual Holding Co., Lakewood, Ohio
- Saleem Iqbal, president and CEO, HAB Bank, New York
- Jennifer T. Jones, president and CEO, CBL State Savings Bank, Greer, South Carolina
- Marianne Lake, CEO, Consumer and Community Banking, JPMorganChase, New York
- Timothy Marshall, executive chairman and CEO, Bank of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Curtis J. Myers, chairman and CEO, Fulton Financial Corporation, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
- David Osborn, president and CEO, WestStar Bank, El Paso, Texas
- Christie Huber Obenauer, president and CEO, Union State Bank of Hazen, Hazen, North Dakota
- John C. Asbury, chief executive officer, Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp., Richmond, Virginia, and chair of the ABA Nominating Committee
- Thomas Ogaard, chairman, president and CEO, Native American Bancorporation Co., Denver, and chair of the ABA Government Relations Council
- Michael Adelman; president and CEO, Ohio Bankers League, Columbus, Ohio, and chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance
- Paul T. Hickman; president and CEO, Arizona Bankers Association, Phoenix, and vice chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance
“We congratulate these volunteer banker leaders on their election to the ABA Board,” Nichols said. “Their voices will be central to shaping the advocacy priorities for America’s banks and helping to advance a policy environment that empowers financial institutions to innovate, compete and serve their customers. Together, we’ll work to strengthen our financial system and drive economic growth.”