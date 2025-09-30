The American Bankers Association today announced the recipients of the Bruning and Blanchfield Awards, which are presented annually for significant contributions to agricultural banking. ABA will honor Kathy Daily, managing director of First Financial Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, with the Bruning Award and Patrick Kerrigan, vice president of business development at the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac), with the Blanchfield Award at the ABA Agricultural Bankers Conference, Nov. 12-14 in St. Louis.

The ABA Bruning Award recognizes agricultural bankers whose careers reflect exceptional leadership and commitment to providing credit and financial guidance to America’s farmers and ranchers. With more than 35 years of agricultural experience, Daily is not only the first female banker to receive the Bruning award, but she is also a pioneer in her field, breaking barriers and setting new standards for women in agricultural finance.

“I have admired the worthy and honorable individuals recognized each year, and I am deeply humbled to now be counted among them,” Daily said.

The ABA Blanchfield Award recognizes the contributions of a nonbanker who has made significant contributions to the advancement of agricultural lending. With decades of experience in agricultural finance, Kerrigan has been instrumental in strengthening Farmer Mac’s secondary market services that provide vital liquidity to agricultural lenders nationwide.

“The industry has continued to develop, and it has been rewarding to reflect on how far we’ve come while also seeing the opportunities that lie ahead,” Kerrigan said.