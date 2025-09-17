The American Bankers Association’s Nominating Committee has finalized the official slate of candidates to be presented for election at the association’s annual meeting scheduled for Oct. 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The committee, chaired by Julieann Thurlow, president and CEO, Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading, Massachusetts, nominated these candidates for ABA officer positions:

CHAIR: Kenneth Kelly, chairman and CEO, First Independence Bank, Detroit

CHAIR-ELECT: Catherine Owen, executive chair, Eagle Bank & Trust Company, and chair and CEO, State Holding Company, Little Rock, Arkansas

VICE CHAIR: James C. Ryan III, chairman and CEO, Old National Bancorp, Evansville, Indiana

TREASURER: K. Wayne Wicker, chairman and CEO, South Atlantic Bank, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The committee also nominated the following candidates for the ABA board of directors for consideration at the ABA annual meeting:

Cynthia N. Day, president and CEO, Citizens Trust Bank, Atlanta

Kyle G. Hranicky, CEO, Commercial Banking, Wells Fargo & Company, San Francisco

Jeffrey T. Kanger, president, First State Bank Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska

Holly O’Neill, president, Consumer, Retail and Preferred, Bank of America, Boston

Mark W. Schifferdecker, chairman, president and CEO, GNBank N.A. , Girard, Kansas

Anne P. Tangen, president and CEO, BankFive, MHC, Fall River, Massachusetts

Gregg R. Tewksbury, president and CEO, New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, Concord, New Hampshire

The above nominees will join ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, who also serves as an officer, and these current or appointed directors on ABA’s board:

Mary Kay Bates, president and CEO, Bank Midwest, Spirit Lake, Iowa

Thomas J. Fraser, president and CEO, First Mutual Holding Co., Lakewood, Ohio

Saleem Iqbal, president and CEO, HAB Bank, New York

Jennifer T. Jones, president and CEO, CBL State Savings Bank, Greer, South Carolina

Marianne Lake, CEO, Consumer and Community Banking, JPMorganChase, New York

Timothy Marshall, executive chairman and CEO, Bank of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Curtis J. Myers, chairman and CEO, Fulton Financial Corporation, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

David Osborn, president and CEO, WestStar Bank, El Paso, Texas

Christie Huber Obenauer, president and CEO, Union State Bank of Hazen, Hazen, North Dakota

John C. Asbury, chief executive officer, Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp., Richmond, Virginia, and chair of the ABA Nominating Committee

Thomas Ogaard, chairman, president and CEO, Native American Bancorporation Co., Denver, and chair of the ABA Government Relations Council

Michael Adelman; president and CEO, Ohio Bankers League, Columbus, Ohio, and chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance

Paul T. Hickman; president and CEO, Arizona Bankers Association, Phoenix, and vice chair of the ABA/State Association Alliance

“ABA’s Nominating Committee has selected an exceptional slate of board candidates whose leadership and insight will help shape the future of our industry,” Nichols said. “These bank leaders will bring unique experiences, skills and perspective to the board, and we will work hard to make sure America’s banks have the technology, resources and policy environment they need to serve their customers and communities and drive the U.S. economy forward.”