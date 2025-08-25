The Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the following sanctions action last week.

SDN List Updates

OFAC delists Dana Holdings and Nebojsa Karic: On Aug. 11 OFAC removed Dana Holdings Limited and its aliases, along with Nebojsa Karic, from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List under the Belarus sanctions program (EO 14038). No reason was publicly provided. Read more.

ICC-related Sanctions

The U.S. sanctions four members of the ICC: On Aug. 20, the U.S. sanctioned four individuals serving on the International Criminal Court (ICC) pursuant to E.O. 14203 for having directly engaged in any effort by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute a protected person without consent of that person’s country of nationality.

Designated individuals include two Trial Division Judges, Kimberly Prost, and Nicholas Yann Guillou, and two deputy prosecutors, Nazhat Shameen Khan, and Mame Mandiaye Niang. Prost is being designated for ruling to authorize the ICC’s investigation into U.S. personnel in Afghanistan. Guillou is being designated for ruling to authorize the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant. Deputy Prosecutors Shameem Khan and Niang are being designated for continuing to support illegitimate ICC actions against Israel, including upholding the ICC’s arrest warrants targeting Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant since they assumed leadership for the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor. OFAC issued a related license, authorizing wind gracedown transactions involving the designated individuals through Sept. 19. Read more.

Iran-related Sanctions

OFAC sanctions Greek shipping network supporting Iran’s oil exports: On Aug. 21, OFAC sanctioned Greek national Antonios Margaritis, his network of companies, and nearly a dozen vessels for facilitating the illicit transport and sale of Iranian petroleum. Margaritis used his decades of shipping industry experience to support Iran’s shadow fleet, which helps fund the regime’s advanced weapons programs. Several additional vessels and operators were also designated for their roles in enabling Iranian oil exports. Read more.