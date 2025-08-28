Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.3% in the second quarter of 2025, according to the Commerce Department’s second estimate. GDP decreased 0.5% in Q1. The increase in real GDP in Q2 reflected a decrease in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, and an increase in consumer spending. Both were partly offset by decreases in investment and exports.
FinCEN issues advisory on Chinese money laundering networks
FinCEN issued an advisory urging financial institutions to be vigilant for suspicious activity related to Chinese money laundering networks used by Mexican drug cartels.