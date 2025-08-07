Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.8% in June and 2.3% during the second quarter of 2025, the Federal Reserve reported. Nonrevolving credit — the category that includes auto loans and student loans — increased at an annual rate of 2.7% in June, while revolving credit, which includes credit cards, decreased at an annual rate of 1% during the month.
Trump directs banking agencies to investigate, fix rules that contribute to debanking
Executive order directs federal agencies to investigate whether financial institutions denied services to customers because of their political beliefs or because they were engaged in certain business activities, such as cryptocurrency. ABA and associations said it will help...