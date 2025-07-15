Jonathan Gould was sworn in today as the 32nd comptroller of the currency. He succeeds Rodney Hood, who was acting comptroller for five months.

President Trump nominated Gould for the position in February, with the Senate confirming the nomination last week. He previously was senior deputy comptroller and chief counsel at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency from 2018 to 2021, and most recently was a financial regulatory attorney in private practice.

“As noted in my Senate [confirmation hearing] testimony, I believe in President Lincoln’s vision of a national banking system that exists to support the U.S. economy,” Gould said in a statement. “That system is today one of the crown jewels of American finance. But we should not take it for granted. As comptroller, I will do everything in my power to ensure its continued relevance and ability to support the financial aspirations of all of us.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated and accomplished professionals of the agency to ensure a safe and sound banking system, improve bank supervision and regulation, embrace innovation and promote fair access to financial services,” he added.