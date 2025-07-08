The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council recently published data on 2024 mortgage lending transactions reported under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act by 4,908 U.S. financial institutions. The Snapshot National Loan-Level Dataset released contains the national HMDA datasets as of May 19, 2025.

The FFIEC has released several data products to serve a variety of data users, who can use the online data browser dataset filtering tool to download customized reports based on the updated data.