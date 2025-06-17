The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will issue an interim final rule Wednesday to push back by roughly a year the compliance dates for its small-business data collection requirements, according to a filing in the Federal Register. The filing also states that the bureau will publish a notice of proposed rulemaking to revise the 1071 rule “as soon as expeditiously possible.”

The CFPB released a final rule in 2023 to implement Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, which requires financial institutions to report data on small-business lending. Several lawsuits followed, including one brought by the Texas Bankers Association and American Bankers Association, which resulted in a stay of the mandatory compliance dates pending the outcome of the case. However, under President Trump, the agency has deemphasized enforcement of the rule and pledged to issue new rulemaking in response to the lawsuits.

The starting compliance date for 1071 data collection is based on lending volume, with the highest-volume lenders (Tier 1) currently required to start collecting data on July 18. Under the interim rule, that deadline would be delayed until July 1, 2026. The requirement to collect data for Tier 2 lenders would be pushed back from Jan. 16, 2026, to Jan. 1, 2027. The requirement to collect data for Tier 3 lenders would be moved from Oct. 18, 2026, to Oct. 1, 2027. For all tiers, the deadline to submit data to the government would be June 1 following the year of collection. Comments on the interim final rule are due July 18.