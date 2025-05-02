Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 177,000 in April, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

Employment continued to trend up in health care, transportation and warehousing, financial activities, and social assistance. Federal government employment declined.

Health care added 51,000 jobs in April, about the same as the average monthly gain of 52,000 over the prior 12 months. In April, job growth continued in hospitals (+22,000) and ambulatory health care services (+21,000).

Employment in transportation and warehousing increased by 29,000 in April, following little change in the prior month (+3,000). Job gains occurred in warehousing and storage (+10,000), couriers and messengers (+8,000), and air transportation (+3,000) in April. Transportation and warehousing had added an average of 12,000 jobs per month over the prior 12 months.

In April, financial activities employment continued to trend up (+14,000). The industry has added 103,000 jobs since its employment trough in April 2024.

Employment in social assistance continued its upward trend in April (+8,000) but at a slower pace than the average monthly gain over the prior 12 months (+20,000).

Within government, federal government employment declined by 9,000 in April and is down by 26,000 since January. (Employees on paid leave or receiving ongoing severance pay are counted as employed in the establishment survey.)

In April, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 6 cents, or 0.2%, to $36.06. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.8%. The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for February was revised down by 15,000, from +117,000 to +102,000, and the change for March was revised down by 43,000, from +228,000 to +185,000. With these revisions, employment in February and March combined is 58,000 lower than previously reported.

