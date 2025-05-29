The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has issued the list of institutions scheduled for Community Reinvestment Act evaluations during the third and fourth quarters of 2025. Public comments on CRA-related activities should be submitted to the banks themselves at the mailing addresses listed on the schedule or to the appropriate OCC supervisory office before the month in which the evaluation is scheduled, the agency said.
Fed: One in five Americans victims of financial fraud, scams
More than one in five U.S. adults have experienced financial fraud or scams involving their money, with older adults more likely to experience fraud than younger individuals, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve.