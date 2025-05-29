Pending home sales fell 6.3% in April from the prior month, the National Association of Realtors said. The pending home sales index — a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings — decreased to 71.3. Year over year, pending transactions were down 2.5%.
Fed: One in five Americans victims of financial fraud, scams
More than one in five U.S. adults have experienced financial fraud or scams involving their money, with older adults more likely to experience fraud than younger individuals, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve.