The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.81% this week, up from last week when it was 6.76%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 7.02%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.92%, up from last week when it was 5.89%. A year ago, the rate was 6.28%.
Survey: Most Americans want high schools to offer financial education
More than four in five Americans believe that financial education should be part of high school curricula, according to a recent survey. Twenty-seven states currently require such courses.