Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.4% in March, the Federal Reserve reported. Nonrevolving debt — the category that includes auto loans and student loans — increased at an annual rate of 2.7%, while revolving debt, which includes credit cards, increased at an annual rate of 1.7%.
Senate approves resolution to overturn OCC bank merger rule
The Senate voted in favor of a resolution to overturn a 2024 final rule that changed how the OCC reviews proposed bank mergers.