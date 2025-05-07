American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols has been named to Washingtonian magazine’s list of “Washington D.C.’s 500 Most Influential People of 2025” for his work on banking issues. The annual list recognizes non-government experts and advocates “who are playing big roles in Washington’s policy debates.”

“Already known for fighting bank regulations, Nichols is also leading the industry’s effort against fraud, enlisting banks to join ABA public-awareness campaigns like #BanksNeverAskThat and #PracticeSafeChecks,” the article states.

Nichols was also named to the list in 2023 and 2024, when the magazine recognized his work to help maintain confidence in banks and the banking system following the Silicon Valley Bank failure.