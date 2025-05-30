Consumer sentiment holds steady in May
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index neither rose nor fell in May compared to the month prior, holding at 52.2, according to final results for the month.
Personal income increased 0.8%, or $210.1 billion, in April, the Commerce Department said. The personal savings rate was 4.9%.
The FDIC has issued the lists of institutions scheduled for Community Reinvestment Act examinations during the third and fourth quarters of 2025.
ABA urged HUD to rescind its 2023 disparate-impact rule and replace it with one that more closely aligns with the findings of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Treasury Department is taking public comment on plans to implement President Trump’s executive order directing it to no longer issue paper checks for disbursements.
ABA said that banks need further guidance from OFAC about how to implement its new recordkeeping requirements, as they deviate from existing bank practices and requirements.
