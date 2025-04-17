The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.83% this week, up from last week when it averaged 6.62%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 7.1%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.03%, up from last week when it was 5.82%. A year ago, the rate was 6.39%.
Lawmakers: IRS should expand chronic disease treatment options under HSA-qualified plans
Three House lawmakers are asking the IRS to update and expand the list of services and treatments for chronic diseases covered under employer-sponsored high-deductible health plans.