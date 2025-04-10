The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.62% this week, down from last week when it averaged 6.64%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.88%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.82%, unchanged from last week. A year ago, the rate was 6.16%.
OCC issues statement for banks on recent data breach
The OCC says it's currently analyzing the compromised messages to determine their contents and identify potentially sensitive information that may have been accessed. All OCC-supervised institutions will receive an invitation to a call to provide an overview of...