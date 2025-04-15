The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has renewed several geographic targeting orders that require U.S. title insurance companies to identify the natural persons behind shell companies used in non-financed purchases of residential real estate.

The renewed GTOs cover certain counties and major U.S. metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, Washington, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The purchase price threshold remains $300,000 for each covered metropolitan area, with the exception of the city and county of Baltimore, where the purchase price threshold is $50,000.

The terms of the GTOs are effective today through Oct. 9.