The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 8.4% in April compared to the month prior, landing at 52.2, according to final results for the month. The April figure was down 32.4% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index increased 6.3% from the month prior, landing at 59.8, while the consumer expectations index declined 10.1% to 47.3.
Final: Consumer sentiment fell 4.8 points in April
