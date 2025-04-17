The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia today announced that its next president and CEO will be Anna Paulson. Paulson is currently EVP and director of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. An economist, Paulson joined the Chicago Fed in 2001 after teaching at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Paulson will take office on July 1, a day after Patrick Harker reaches his mandatory retirement age following a decade at the Philadelphia Fed. Paulson is scheduled to rotate into a voting seat on the Federal Open Market Committee in 2026.