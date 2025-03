The rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.65% this week, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.67%, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate was 6.79%. The rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 5.89%, up from last week when it averaged 5.83%. A year ago, the rate was 6.11%.

“Recent mortgage rate stability continues to benefit potential buyers this spring, as reflected in the uptick in purchase applications,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.