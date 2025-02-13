ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols, ABA Chair and Atlantic Union Bankshares CEO John Asbury, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood will address community bankers from across the country at the American Bankers Association’s Conference for Community Bankers next week in Phoenix. ABA will livestream conference general sessions on its X handle @ABABankers.

The full schedule for the livestreams on both days is below (all times Eastern):

Monday, Feb. 17

10:05 – 10:15 a.m.: Welcome by ABA Community Bankers Council Chair Jennifer Jones, president and CEO of CBL State Savings Bank

10:15– 10:20 a.m.: ABA Chair Remarks: John Asbury, president and CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares and CEO of Atlantic Union Bank

10:20 – 10:50 a.m.: The View from the Fed: Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman delivers remarks on the economy, regulatory outlook and more

Tuesday, February 18

10:05 – 10:20 a.m.: ABA Leadership Speaks: Remarks from ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols

10:20 – 10:35 a.m.: The View from the San Francisco Fed: San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary C. Daly discusses the important role of community banks amid an evolving landscape

10:35 – 11:05 a.m.: Fireside Chat with President Daly: San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary C. Daly conversation with ABA president and CEO Rob Nichols

11:05 – 11:40 a.m.: Conversation with Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney E. Hood: The Acting Comptroller joins ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols for a fireside chat.