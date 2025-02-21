ABA supports FCC order to combat illegal calls
ABA voiced support for FCC rules requiring all voice service providers in the call pathway to block calls that are highly likely to be illegal based on a “reasonable do-not-originate” list.
Existing home sales fell 4.9% in January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.08 million, the National Association of Realtors reported. However, sales rose 2% from a year ago.
The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased 9.8% in February compared to the month prior, landing at 64.7, according to final results for the month. The February figure was down 15.9% from a year ago.
President Trump issued an executive order that, among its provisions, disbands agency advisory committees on community banks and credit unions as part of the administration’s effort to trim the size of government.
In one of his final speeches as vice chairman for supervision, Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr pushed back against criticisms of a variety of regulatory initiatives during his tenure, from heightened capital requirements to climate risk.
ABA joined the Bank Policy Institute and four other financial sector associations in voicing support for an initiative by President Trump to establish a regulatory framework for digital assets while eliminating existing obstacles to bank engagement with the...
