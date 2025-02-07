Former NCUA chair named acting OCC head
Former National Credit Union Administration Chairman Rodney Hood was named acting Comptroller of the Currency by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He succeeds Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu.
FDIC Acting Chairman Travis Hill expressed support for revisions to FinCEN’s Customer Identification Program rule to allow banks to collect only part of a Social Security number when customers open new accounts.
Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 9.6% in December 2024, the Federal Reserve reported.
The House Financial Services Committee released a discussion draft of a proposed bill to establish a regulatory framework for stablecoins, building off a nearly identical bill introduced in the Senate.
Two federal courts have granted stays in a pair of lawsuits against the CFPB over the Section 1071 data collection rule and the medical debt reporting rule, with the new administration reconsidering both rules.
The U.S. financial system remains “sound and resilient,” with most banks reporting capital levels well above regulatory requirements and less reliance on uninsured deposits, according to the Federal Reserve’s semiannual Monetary Policy Report.
