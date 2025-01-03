Corporate Transparency Act

Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc. v. Merrick Garland

Date: Dec. 26, 2024

Issue: Whether the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and the final rule implementing the CTA (the Reporting Rule) are unconstitutional.

Case Summary: A Fifth Circuit merits panel reinstated a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the CTA and the Reporting Rule.

The CTA requires companies doing business in the United States to report information about the individuals who ultimately control or own them. The CTA aims to provide law enforcement with information to detect, prevent, and punish terrorism, money laundering, and other misconduct through business entities. In 2022, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued the Reporting Rule, providing that certain businesses must file a “beneficial ownership information (BOI)” report with FinCEN and disclose details about the individuals who have substantial ownership or control over the company.

On March 1, 2024, the Northern District of Alabama ruled that the CTA is unconstitutional in National Small Business United v. Yellen. The court permanently enjoined the CTA’s enforcement, but only as to the plaintiffs in that case.

On May 28, 2024, six plaintiffs, consisting of one individual, three commercial businesses, a political organization, and a national trade association (plaintiffs), sued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, FinCEN, and their respective directors (collectively, the government) challenging the constitutionality of the CTA and the Reporting Rule. In their complaint, plaintiffs argued the CTA: intrudes upon states’ rights under the Ninth and Tenth Amendments; compels speech and burdens plaintiffs’ right of association under the First Amendment; and violates the Fourth Amendment by compelling disclosure of private information. Plaintiffs also argued the Reporting Rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act. Plaintiffs also moved the court for a preliminary injunction to enjoin enforcement of the CTA and Reporting Rule.

Preliminary injunction. On Dec. 3, 2024, Judge Amos Mazzant of the Eastern District of Texas granted a nationwide preliminary injunction enjoining the CTA and Reporting Rule. Before deciding whether to grant plaintiffs’ motion for a preliminary injunction, the court first examined plaintiffs’ standing. The court determined that plaintiffs satisfied the injury-in-fact requirement based on the increased regulatory burden imposed by the CTA and the Reporting Rule. The court also concluded that the government’s statute (the CTA) and regulation (the Reporting Rule) harm plaintiffs. Because judicial relief could address these harms, plaintiffs met Article III’s causation and redressability requirements.

Next, the court granted the preliminary injunction enjoining the CTA and Reporting Rule. First, the court determined that plaintiffs are likely to succeed on the merits of their claims, concluding that Congress exceeded its authority in passing the CTA. The government argued the Commerce Clause and Necessary and Proper Clause authorized the CTA, but the court disagreed. It explained that the CTA does not regulate the channels or instrumentalities of commerce. The government claimed that Congress’ commerce power allows direct regulation of entities misusing these channels for economic crimes. Even still, the court explained that the government misinterpreted Congress’ authority over interstate commerce channels and instrumentalities. In the court’s view, the government assumed the CTA regulates companies using interstate commerce channels or instrumentalities. But the court pointed out that the CTA does not mention “commerce” or any channel or instrumentality of commerce.

After establishing that the Commerce Clause does not justify the CTA, the court examined the Necessary and Proper Clause. The Necessary and Proper Clause allows Congress to pass laws that are convenient or useful to the exercise of federal power. To determine whether the CTA falls within Congress’ authority under the Necessary and Proper Clause, the court had to find that one of three conditions applied: the clause supported Congress’s power to regulate commerce; it worked alongside Congress’s authority to manage foreign affairs and advance national security; or it complemented Congress’s power to levy and collect taxes. The court found that none of the three instances applied, and thus the CTA did not fall under the scope of the Necessary and Proper Clause. As a result, the court concluded Plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits.

Second, the court determined that plaintiffs adequately alleged irreparable harm without preliminary relief. Plaintiffs argued that complying with the CTA and Reporting Rule would force them to spend resources, time, and effort to complete the necessary filings. Plaintiffs also claimed they would face significant legal expenses. The court rejected the government’s argument that plaintiffs’ evidence was conclusory and that compliance costs would be minimal. In the court’s view, plaintiffs established that these regulations pose a substantial, imminent, non-speculative, and irreparable harm. The court also found that plaintiffs met their burden by showing that the CTA and Reporting Rule pose a substantial threat to their constitutional rights, creating a risk of irreparable harm.

Finally, the court determined that the balance of equities favor issuing an injunction. The court determined that the threatened injury to plaintiffs outweighs any potential harm to the government. The court concluded that without an injunction, plaintiffs would almost certainly incur substantial monetary costs and constitutional harm. The court concluded by defining the scope of the preliminary injunction. The court determined that a nationwide injunction was appropriate for this case and blocked both the CTA and the Reporting Rule.

Stay pending appeal. On Dec. 23, 2024, a Fifth Circuit motions panel granted the government’s emergency motion for a stay pending appeal. Under Nken v. Holder, a court must consider four factors when deciding whether to grant a stay pending appeal: whether the stay applicant has made a strong showing that he is likely to succeed on the merits; whether the applicant will be irreparably injured absent a stay; whether issuance of the stay will substantially injure the other parties interested in the proceeding and where the public interest lies.

First, the motions panel found that the government made a strong showing that it is likely to succeed on the merits in defending the CTA’s constitutionality. The motions panel emphasized that Congress used its broad Commerce Clause authority to pass the CTA, aiming to combat illicit financial activities. The panel explained that the CTA regulates anonymous ownership and business operation, which is “part of an economic class of activities that substantially affect interstate commerce.” Therefore, the court concluded that requiring reporting from entities engaged in such economic activities aligns with “more than a century of [the Supreme] Court’s Commerce Clause jurisprudence,” making the CTA likely constitutional.

Next, the motions panel determined that the government would suffer irreparable harm absent a stay. It explained that “any time a [government] is prevented by a court from enforcing laws passed by representatives of its people, it suffers a form of irreparable injury.” The panel also concluded that the government met the third and fourth factors because a stay would cause minimal harm to the plaintiffs, while the public has a pressing interest in combating financial crimes and safeguarding national security.

Merits panel vacates stay. On Dec. 26, 2024, a Fifth Circuit merits panel vacated the stay pending appeal and reinstated the nationwide injunction. The panel preserved the constitutional status quo while considering the parties’ weighty substantive arguments.

Bottom Line: The government’s opening brief is due Feb. 7, 2025.

Document: Opinion