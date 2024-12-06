The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index increased 3.4% in December compared to the month prior, landing at 74, according to preliminary results for the month. The December figure was up 6.2% from a year ago. The current conditions component of the index rose 21.6% from the month prior, landing at 77.7, while the consumer expectations index fell 6.9% to 71.6.
Consumer credit increased in October
Consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.5% in October. Total outstanding credit increased to $5.113 trillion during the month. Revolving credit, largely a reflection of credit card debt, increased at an annual rate of...