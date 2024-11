Senate Republicans today elected Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) as Senate majority leader. Thune is currently Senate Republican whip and will assume the leadership role in the chamber next year.

Thune was first elected to the Senate in 2004 after serving as South Dakota’s sole representative in the House. He currently serves on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee; and the Finance Committee.