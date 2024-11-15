More than half of Americans know friends and family members who have been victims of scams, according to a new survey by the credit scoring services firm FICO. Fifty-one percent of respondents said they had a friend or family member targeted by a scam, up from 43% in 2023. At the same time, 76% of respondents said they had received an email, text or phone call that was part of a scam.

The survey found that more than two-thirds (67%) of respondents said they are very satisfied with their bank’s fraud resolution process, versus the 50% global average. Most (58%) said they are responsible if they send money to a scammer, rather than the sending bank (12%), receiving bank (12%) or the scammers themselves (12%).

A majority of respondents (57%) said they would complain to their bank if they were victims of a scam, compared to just 8% who said they would complain to financial regulators. At the same time, nearly 20% of respondents said they would change banks if unhappy with how a scam incident is managed.