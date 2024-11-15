There were $718.9 billion in retail and food service sales, an increase of 0.4% from the previous month, and up 2.8% from October 2023, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Core retail sales—excluding automobiles and gasoline—rose 0.1% this month and increased 3.7% for the year. Retail trade sales were up 0.4% from September 2024, and up 2.6% above last year. Nonstore retailers were up 7.0 percent from last year, while food services and drinking places were up 4.3 percent from October 2023.

Sales at building material & garden equipment & supplies dealers and nonstore retailers were up 0.5% and 0.3% from the previous month, respectively. Motor vehicle & parts dealers rose 1.6% while sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, & bookstores fell 1.1% in October. Furniture & home furnishing stores were up 1.5% from year-ago levels and clothing & clothing accessories stores were up 2.9% in the same period. Year-over-year sales were also up for miscellaneous store retailers 4.0%), nonstore retailers (7.0%), and food services & drinking places (4.3%).

Sales at gasoline stations edged down 0.1% from September, and down 7.1% compared to prior year levels.

