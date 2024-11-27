The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today announced an increase in assessment rates for the 2025 calendar year. The increases are primarily targeted at large banks and other institutions requiring increased supervisory resources, according to the agency.

The OCC increased by 16% the rates in the general assessment fee schedule for assets above $40 billion, which reflects the increased cost of supervising the largest institutions, the agency said. The OCC increased all other rates in the general assessment fee schedule by 2.65% to account for inflation.

The OCC’s assessment schedule includes a surcharge for banks that require increased supervisory resources. Banks subject to the surcharge calculate the surcharge by multiplying the sum of the general assessment — in calendar year 2024, it is based on the bank’s book assets up to $40 billion — and the independent trust national bank/federal savings association assessment or the independent credit card national bank/federal savings association assessment by 50% for 3-rated banks and 100% for 4- and 5-rated banks.

For calendar year 2025, the OCC is raising the asset cap from $40 billion to $250 billion, reflecting growth in the banking sector since the asset cap was last updated in 2014, according to the agency.

The calendar year 2025 assessment rates will be in effect as of Jan. 1 and will be reflected in assessments paid on March 31 and Sept. 30.