A seasonally adjusted net 15% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next three months, unchanged from September. The percentage of owners thinking it’s a good time to expand was 6%, up two percentage points (points) from the previous month. 35% of all owners reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, up 1 point from September and the lowest reading since January 2021.

A net negative 20% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 3 points from September and the lowest reading since July 2020. The net percentage of owners raising average selling prices was 21%, down 1 point from September. The net percentage of owners expecting higher real sales volumes rose 5 points to a net negative 4%. The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 33% (seasonally adjusted), up 1 point from September.

2% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied, unchanged from September. 23% reported all credit needs met (down 1 point) and 64% said they were not interested in a loan (down 2 points). A net 6% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts (down 2 points).).

Read the NFIB report.